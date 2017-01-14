AFCON 2017: Uganda expected in Gabon on Saturday

Ghana's opening Group opponents Uganda are expected to touch down at the Libreville Leon M’ba International Airport in Gabon on Saturday afternoon.

The team had an overnight stop over in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from Dubai where they had camped for the past fortnight.

They will then connect to Port Gentil for their Group matches starting 17 January.

Already, the country's state minister of sports, Charles Bakabulindi is in Gabon having traveled a day earlier alongside the National Council of Sports chairman John Bosco Onyik and the commissioner of sports, Marex Omara Apitta.

Uganda final 23 man squad:

Goalkeepers: Salim Jamal (Al Merrikh, Sudan), Robert Odongkara (Saint George, Ethiopia), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

Defenders: Timothy Dennis Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker, Kenya), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed, Lebanon), Isaac Isinde (Unattached), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Baroka, South Africa), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids, USA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh, Vietnam), William Luwagga Kizito (Rio Ave, Portugal), Tony Mawejje (Thotur, Iceland), Hassan Wasswa (Nijmeh, Lebabon), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T, Vietnam), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Strikers: Geoffrey Massa (Baroka, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege, Belgium), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves, Finland), Geoffrey Sserunkuma (KCCA, Uganda), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka, Uganda)

