AFCON 2017: Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango insists his side will give Ghana problems

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango says his side has always been a thorn in the flesh of Ghana ahead of the meeting of the two sides in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday.

The Cranes are desperate to cause an upset against the four-time African champions on their return to continental football.

The East Africans, coached by Serbian Micho Sredojevic, are bent on rewriting the script in Gabon.

And experienced goalkeeper Denis Onyango insists they will give Ghana problems in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

