AFCON 2017: Uganda goalkeeper Onyango confident he will be fit for Ghana clash

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango is confident he will be fit in time ahead of the side's clash Ghana on January 17.

The 29-year-old picked up a groin injury during the side's 3-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their final warm-up game in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Cranes are now sweating over the fitness of the experienced custodian ahead of their group D opener against the Black Stars.

But the Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper is confident he will be ready for the game.

“I am hoping that I will be fully fit by the time we play against Ghana.” he is quoted by supersport.com

He is being assessed by Cranes medical team including Doctor Ronald Kisolo and physiotherapist Ivan Ssewanyana.

Onyango is a key member of the Ugandan squad having excelled last season for both club and country.

He was crowned CAF Player of the Year-Based in Africa last week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)