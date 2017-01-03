AFCON 2017: Uganda hit the gym in Tunis but trio Onyango, Kizito and Odongkara absent

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango, William Luwagga Kizito and Robert Odongkara are yet to join Uganda's squad in Tunis.

But head coach Sredejovic ‘Micho’ Milutin is very much aware of the trio’s club engagements.

Micho says he is not under any sort of pressure but expects the trio to link up with the team soon.

''Odongkara is on the way coming from Ethiopia, Luwagga (Portugal) has a game at his club and Onyango will be attending CAF Awards Ceremony but has a full training programme before he joins the team,'' said Micho

'We are looking forward to have a check up against Tunisia. It is not a preparation match but a selection match because after that match we shall announce the 23 man squad for the AFCON finals in Gabon.

''Players commitment and dedication has been so amazing and am really so happy for them.''

Micho also took advantage to thank FUFA and the Government of Uganda plus the sponsors for making the atmosphere conducive for the team to train.

The Uganda Cranes players took part in the Gym session on Monday morning at the Ramada Lounge Hotel Gym in Tunisia.

The session followed Sunday evening’s ball work drills shortly after the team had checked in at Tunis International Airport from Dubai.

By FUFA

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)