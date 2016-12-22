AFCON 2017: Uganda midfielder Tonny Mawejje targets group stage qualification

Uganda midfielder Tonny Mawejje has set a target of qualifying from the group stage in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations which includes Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

The 29-year-old joined the rest of the squad currently preparing for the biannual tournament on Tuesday.

And the Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur enforcer is excited to be part of the upcoming AFCON squad

‘As a player, it means a lot to me because I have longed for it for quite a long period of time," he said

"I am going to utilize this lifetime opportunity to exhibit to the maximum."

Comments