AFCON 2017: Uganda players paid US$7,500 each as appearance fee

Federation of Uganda Football Associations has announced that each of the 23 players on the team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will pocket US $7,500.

“We agreed before the tournament that for each of the players on the squad will get an appearance fee,” the FA head of Finance, Decolas Kiiza told Africanfootball.com.

The Uganda Cranes started their 2017 Afcon campaign with a 1-0 loss to Ghana before they lost by the same margin against Egypt

on Saturday.

The Uganda Cranes which has had lots of financial challenges during the qualifiers for 2017 Afcon received about US $270,000 from the government for preparation and participation at African biggest football competition.

