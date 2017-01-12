AFCON 2017: Uganda sweating over the injury of goalkeeper Onyango ahead of Ghana clash
Uganda are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Denis Onyango ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana.
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper picked a groin injury during his side's 3-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their final warm-up game on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old is being assessed by Cranes medical team including Doctor Ronald Kisolo and physiotherapist Ivan Ssewanyana.
Onyango is a key member of the Ugandan squad having excelled last season for both club and country.
He was crowned CAF Player of the Year-Based in Africa last week.