AFCON 2017: Unfit Asamoah Gyan dropped; Afriyie Acquah handed first start as Ghana face DR Congo

Asamoah Gyan has been dropped from Ghana's starting line-up to face DR Congo in Sunday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final but midfielder Afriyie Acquah gets his first start.

Gyan was a major doubt for the knockout after hobbling off in their final group match against Egypt last Wednesday which they lost 1-0.

The on-loan Al Ahli star returned to training with the side on Saturday but failed the fitness test to start.

Head coach Avram Grant has shuffled his cards and introduced Acquah, who plays for Torino, in the midfield and moved Thomas Partey to play behind striker Jordan Ayew.

The Israeli has reverted to his trusted back four of John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Harrison Afful and Frank Acheampong.

Ghana last played DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 when they drew 2-2 in their opening Group match.

Ghana starting XI to face DR Congo:

Razak Brimah-John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong- Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu- Jordan Ayew.

Comments

This article has 9 comment(s)