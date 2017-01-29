Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2017: Unfit Asamoah Gyan dropped; Afriyie Acquah handed first start as Ghana face DR Congo

Published on: 29 January 2017
Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan has been dropped from Ghana's starting line-up to face DR Congo in Sunday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final but midfielder Afriyie Acquah gets his first start.

Gyan was a major doubt for the knockout after hobbling off in their final group match against Egypt last Wednesday which they lost 1-0.

The on-loan Al Ahli star returned to training with the side on Saturday but failed the fitness test to start.

Head coach Avram Grant has shuffled his cards and introduced Acquah, who plays for Torino, in the midfield and moved Thomas Partey to play behind striker Jordan Ayew.

The Israeli has reverted to his trusted back four of John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Harrison Afful and Frank Acheampong.

Ghana last played DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 when they drew 2-2 in their opening Group match.

Ghana starting XI to face DR Congo:

Razak Brimah-John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong- Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu- Jordan Ayew.

Comments

This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment
  • Abdul Karim kabore says:
    January 29, 2017 01:38 pm
    Ghana will lift the cup ,my fear was Senegal and now they are out so it a cool chop for Ghana.good luck black stars
  • Respect says:
    January 29, 2017 01:56 pm
    What time is the game and were can i watch it in the US?
  • Tt says:
    January 29, 2017 02:02 pm
    Why not play tekpetey,assifuah or Tetteh instead ure rather playing three holding midfielders aaaaaa Mr. Coach ole nokonoko
  • Tt says:
    January 29, 2017 02:02 pm
    Why not play tekpetey,assifuah or Tetteh instead ure rather playing three holding midfielders aaaaaa Mr. Coach ole nokonoko
  • anokwale says:
    January 29, 2017 02:03 pm
    I am assuming this is a 4-2-3-1. Afful, Amartey, Boye, Acheampong Afriyie, Wakasso Atsu, Partey, Dede Jordan
  • Tt says:
    January 29, 2017 02:02 pm
    Why not play tekpetey,assifuah or Tetteh instead ure rather playing three holding midfielders aaaaaa Mr. Coach ole nokonoko
  • anokwale says:
    January 29, 2017 02:03 pm
    I am assuming this is a 4-2-3-1. Afful, Amartey, Boye, Acheampong Afriyie, Wakasso Atsu, Partey, Dede Jordan
  • Tt says:
    January 29, 2017 02:02 pm
    Why not play tekpetey,assifuah or Tetteh instead ure rather playing three holding midfielders aaaaaa Mr. Coach ole nokonoko
  • jaimy says:
    January 29, 2017 02:10 pm
    Reasonable selection A good one Party plays a little bit upfront
  • jay says:
    January 29, 2017 02:14 pm
    ċмє ση gн.ℓєт αℓℓ ѕυρρσʀт ɗє ηαтιση.ɗєɗє ѕнυɗ ρℓαу вєнιηɗ ʝσʀɗαη ηт ραттєу.ѕσ ɗє мιɗℓє ωιℓ вє αƒʀιує η ραттєу αѕ ωαкαѕσ мσνє тσ ℓєƒт ωιηg.
  • john akpa says:
    January 29, 2017 02:43 pm
    The Black Stars careers of Asamoah Gyan and Majeed Waris are over. Majeed had good playing time under Grant and never scored for him and because of his height disadvantage may not get a look in under the new incoming coach. I expect Teye Partey to make forward runs today as Afriyie Acquah holds the midfield but I'm not sure.

