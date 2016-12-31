AFCON 2017: West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli left out of Algeria final squad

Algeria coach George Leekens has excluded West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli from his final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Feghouli is the surprise omission by the Belgian for the tournament in Gabon.

Uncapped 21-year-old Rennes defender Ramy Bensebaini is in the squad which contains three English Premier League players.

They are Leicester duo of Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani and Watford's Adlene Guedioura.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, owned by Tottenham Hotspur but on a season-long loan at Schalke, also made the cut..

Algeria will play two warm-up friendly matches against Mauritania next week.

The Desert Foxes are in Group B alongside Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais Ouhab M'bolhi (Antalyaspor, Turkey), Malik Asselah (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Chemseddine Rahmani (MO Bejaia, Algeria)

Defenders: Mokhtar Belkhiter (Club Africain ,Tunisia), Mohamed Rabie Meftah (USM Alger, Algeria), Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Hicham Belkaroui (Esperance, Tunisia), Liassine Cadamuro (Servette Geneva, Switzerland) , Mohamed Benyahia (USM Alger, Algeria), Ramy Bensebaïni (Stade Rennes, France), Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli, Italy), Djamel Eddine Mesbah (FC Crotone ,Italy)

Midfielders: Adlène Guedioura (Watford, England), Saphir Taïder (Bologna, Italy), Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke 04, Germany), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon, France), Yassin Brahimi (FC Porto, Portugal), Rachid Ghezzal (Olympique Lyon, France)

Forwards: Islam Slimani (Leicester City, England), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, England), Hilal Soudani El Arabi (Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Sofiane Hanni (Anderlecht, Belgium)

