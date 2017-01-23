AFCON 2017: West Ham star Andre Ayew happy for Ghana to win 'ugly'

Andre Ayew says Ghana can play better but is happy with an 'ugly' 1-0 win over Mali in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Captain Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal of the match with a thumping header in the first half.

The four-time African champions went to sleep in the second half as they lacked stamina and steam.

But the West Ham United midfielder says the team is not interested in ‘beautiful football’ at this point and are prepared to play ugly to win.

“If we play like this and it brings us the cup, I will do it through the entire tournament but then, we need to play better," he said

"It is true that we can do better and we are going to improve but we know what we are doing.

"When we do not have the ball on the field, we know what we are about. We have a good team and a goalkeeper who made two great saves today and we need to continue working. It is very true that we need to play better in the second half of games.”

