AFCON 2017: West Ham United congratulate Andre Ayew for taking Ghana to semifinal

English Premier League side West Ham United have congratulated Ghana deputy captain Andre Ayew for taking the Black Stars to the semifinals of the ongoing AFCON.

Andre Ayew’s 78th minute expertly taken spot kicked shot Ghana into the semifinal with a 2-1 win over the Leopards of Congo DR.

Andre’s younger brother Jordan Ayew had shot Ghana up with an excellent strike in the 63rd minute but Mpoku equalized for the Congo DR side five minutes later.

The West Ham United Man made no mistake in converting the ball into the net to get Ghana going when Christian Atsu was brought down.

In a tweet on their official twitter handle, the Hammers congratulated the skipper of the day and wished him well in the semifinals.

Congratulations @AyewAndre! His goal takes @ghanafaofficial through to the Africa Cup of Nations semis! 🇬🇭#COYI pic.twitter.com/S15mKoRhjm — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 29, 2017

Ghana will play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday in a repeat of the 2008 semifinal in their quest to win their fifth AFCON trophy.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)