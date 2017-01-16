AFCON 2017: Zimbabwe coach Pasuwa happy to split points with Algeria in Group opener

Zimbabwe head coach Kalisto Pasuwa praised his charges for showing character against Algeria in their first 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B game in Franceville on Sunday evening.

Riyaad Mahrez opened the scoring for Algeria in the 12th minute, but Zimbabwe scored twice through Kudakwashe Mahachi and Nyasha Mushekwi to take a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time break.

However, Algeria, who were the favourites heading into game, grabbed a late equalizer through Mahrez, the newly crowned 2016 African Footballer of the Year, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

"I am happy with the one point against Algeria it was good morale to kick start the tournament as many as seen us as minnows," Pasuwa told SuperSport.com.

"I told my players we don't have small or big teams in any tournament and urged them to work as a unit.

"It was not an easy game considering Algeria scored early but the players showed great character and never panicked as we equalised and even went ahead," he added.

"We suffered because the players sought to defend and soaked up the pressure from Algeria. However I have taken both positives and negatives from the game and I hope to make amends."

Zimbabwe's next Group B game is against Senegal in Franceville on Thursday, while Algeria take on Tunisia on the same day.

