AFCON 2017:Dropped Abdul Majeed Waris backs Black Stars to bring home the trophy

Loreint forward Abdul Majeed Waris is of no doubt that the Black Stars will find a way of bringing home the trophy.

The Black Stars have gone 35 years without winning the trophy and will extend the years if they fail to win in Gabon.

They next game will be against the Eagles of Mali with a win all but securing progression into the next stage of the competition.

But Waris is of the view that the Black Stars will find a way of bringing home the trophy.

“The Black Stars is the only team we have and I have no doubt that my colleagues will bring home the cup,” Waris said

“We have a lot at stake and I will be supporting them throughout the competition to bring home the cup.”

