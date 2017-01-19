AFCON 2017:Ghana defender Baba Rahman leaves Black Stars camp

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has finally left the Black Stars camp and is expected to arrive in Germany later today to undergo further test on suspected knee damage.

The on-loan Chelsea defender injured his knee in Ghana’s first game against the Cranes of Uganda.

Scans in Libreville revealed damaged meniscus and is his club Schalke 04 want to have a closer look at the player before deciding on the next move.

Rahman’s absence in the team is a huge blow to the Black Stars as he is one of the best players of the team.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)