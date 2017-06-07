AFCON 2019: Ethiopia coach Bekele names 22-man squad for Ghana qualifier
Ethiopia coach Ashenafi Bekele has named a strong 22-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Sunday.
Captain Salahdin Said as well as foreign-based duo Shemeles Bekele and Oumed Okuri are the most high-profile player in the squad expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.
Ethiopia’s 22-man squad for Ghana clash
Goalkeepers: Lealem Birhanu (Sidama Coffee), Abel Mamo (Mekelakeya), Jemal Tassew (Jimma Aba Coffee)
Defenders: Tesfaye Bekele (Adama Ketema), Salhadin Bergicho (St.George ), Mujib Kassim, (Adama Ketema), Ahmed Reshid (Ethiopia Coffee), Asechalew Tamene (St George), Addis Tesfaye (Defence), Abdulkerim Mohammed( Ethiopia Coffee), .Aneteneh Tesfaye (Sidama Bunna), Seyoum Tesfaye (Dedebit).
Midfielders: Shemeles Bekele (Petrojet, Egypt), Shemekit Gugesa (Dedebit), Biruk Kalbore (Adama Ketema), Gadissa Mebrate (Hawassa Ketema),.Mulualem Mesfin (Sidama Coffee), Gatoch Panom (Ethiopia Coffee).
Forwards: Addis Gidey (Sidama Coffee), Getaneh Kebede (Dedebit), Abdulrahman Mubarak (Fasil Ketema), Oumed Okuri (El-Entag El-Harby, Egypt), ,Salahdin Said (St George).