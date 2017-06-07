AFCON 2019: Ethiopia set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday

Ethiopia will arrive in the country on Thursday ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana this weekend.

The Walia Antelopes will fly out straight to Kumasi - venue for the crunch tie later on Thursday.

The East Africans were earlier scheduled to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday but shelved plans.

They will hold their first training session at the Baba Yara stadium on Friday before playing as guest of the Black Stars two days later.

By Patrick Akoto

