AFCON 2019: Namibia camping in Ghana ahead of Guinea-Bissau qualifier

Namibia have set-up a camping base in Ghana ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

The Brave Warriors will take on Djurtus in a group K encounter at the Estadio 24 de Setembro on Saturday.

The Southern African nation have been camping in Ghana in preparations for the crucial game.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti is trimming the rough edges of his team as they continue their build-up ahead of the clash.

The other group K fixture will see Zambia take on Mozambique at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday.

By Patrick Akoto

