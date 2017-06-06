Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars train with 25 players in Kumasi on Tuesday

Published on: 06 June 2017
Black Stars in training

Twenty-five Black Stars players are in camp for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful and centre back Jerry Akaminko joined the team training session on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The number is expected to increase to 26 when Jonathan Mnesah joins them from his base in the US.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been hatching a plan to stop the Walias Antelopes.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations