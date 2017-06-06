AFCON 2019 qualifier: Black Stars train with 25 players in Kumasi on Tuesday

Twenty-five Black Stars players are in camp for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful and centre back Jerry Akaminko joined the team training session on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The number is expected to increase to 26 when Jonathan Mnesah joins them from his base in the US.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team have been hatching a plan to stop the Walias Antelopes.

