AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: All the best pictures as five-star Ghana hammer Ethiopia to go top
Kwesi Appiah made a five-star start to his second tenure as Black Stars coach guiding the senior national team to a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in their 2019 AFCON Group F opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Stars dominated the one-sided tie from Start to finish with debutants striker Raphael Dwamena, winger Thomas Agyepong as well as fullback Lumor Agbenyenu all impressing plus captain Asamoah Gyan becoming the first Ghanaian to score 50 goals for the Black Stars.
Below best pictures from the game
Photos By: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh
