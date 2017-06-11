Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: All the best pictures as five-star Ghana hammer Ethiopia to go top

Published on: 11 June 2017
Kwesi Appiah made a five-star start to his second tenure as Black Stars coach guiding the senior national team to a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in their 2019 AFCON Group F opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Stars dominated the one-sided tie from Start to finish with debutants striker Raphael Dwamena, winger Thomas Agyepong as well as fullback Lumor Agbenyenu all impressing plus captain Asamoah Gyan becoming the first Ghanaian to score 50 goals for the Black Stars.

Below best pictures from the game

Photos By: Senyuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh

 

Comments

  • Gakpo Makafui Mark says:
    June 11, 2017 11:59 pm
    Am Mark from Tamale,I wish to congratulate the blackstars for a good job done.But something happened n I really didn't like it.i want to ask this question n thus,is it now a law that individual players should have their own captain band? Cos I don't understand why Asamoah Guan will have his picture on the captain armband.And when he was substituted today he took it away n Andrew Sure has to bring his own captain armband. Well I stand to be corrected if that is the new law.

