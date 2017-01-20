AFCON: Ghana set for final training ahead of Mali clash today

Ghana are set to hold their final training session on Friday ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mali on Saturday.

Coach Avram Grant is expected to finalize his starting X1 ahead of the must-win game against their old foes.

The four-time African champions are sweating over the availability of West Ham United star Andre Ayew, who has contracted malaria.

However, US-based defender Harrison Afful returned to full scale training on Thursday after recovering from a similar illness.

The Black Stars will qualify to the quarter-finals if they manage to negotiate the tie against their fellow West Africans in Port-Gentil.

Mali themselves are desperate after drawing goalless against Egypt in the other group D match on Tuesday.

It's an all-familiar contest involving the two sides with the game expected to be keenly contested for.

The Ghanaians have assumed the leadership of the group with maximum points from one game.

