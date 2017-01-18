AFCON hosts Gabon handed injury blow as Juventus star Mario Lemina is ruled out of tournament

Gabon star Mario Lemina has been ruled out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury which will sideline him for two weeks.

The 23-year-old Juventus midfielder pulled up with a back problem while preparing for today’s game against Burkina Faso.

According to reports, Lemina has been told he cannot play again for 15 days.

It is not yet clear whether he will remain with the host nation or return to Turin for treatment.

