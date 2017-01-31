AFCON semi-final feat nothing special for Ghana star Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew says Ghana must go for the ultimate after describing their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final berth as nothing special.

The West Ham United star converted a late penalty which gave Ghana a 2-1 win over DR Congo on Sunday in the quarter-final match.

The Black Stars have now reached six consecutive semi-final berths since 2008 and Ayew has been in all but one.

''We have progressed in the competition, we need to look at what his ahead,'' he told Metro TV.

''We made it to the semi-finals, it is good but is not anything special, we need to fight and get to the top.''

