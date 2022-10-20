GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON U23 Qualifier: Black Meteors travel to Mozambique for first leg

Published on: 20 October 2022
Black Meteors have left Accra for Maputo on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to play Mozambique in the first leg of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie.

A delegation of twenty-two players, technical staff, and officials have made the trip for the game scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto.

Black Meteors are expected to arrive in Maputo on Friday morning following a brief stop in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's team are poised to secure a positive result away in Maputo for the second leg in Kumasi on October 30.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku met and spoke to the team at the Kotoka International Airport before their departure.

Ghana are hoping to secure qualification to Morocco.

Meanwhile, the squad has been strengthened by the addition of Portugal-based right-back Philemon Baffour, who was part of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Former Ghana U20 captain and Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also part of the team.

Below are the players who travelled with the team to Mozambique:

LIST OF PLAYERS - 1ST LEG AGAINST MOZAMBIQUE

NO

SURNAME

OTHER NAMES

1

IBRAHIM

DANLAD

2

ESSU

WILLIAM EMMANUEL

3

RANDOLF

AUGUSTINE

4

SARFO

ALEX OPOKU

5

ESSEL

AARON

6

AFRANE

DAVID OPPONG

7

ABBEY-ASHIE QUAYE

SAMUEL

8

AMANKWAH

EUGENE AMPOFOH

9

NSOBILA

DOMINIC

10

SURAJ

SEIDU

11

IBRAHIM

HAFIZ

12

SAMARI

SALIFU ABASS

13

ADJEI

EMMANUEL

14

HAGAN

FRIMPONG

15

SIMBA

SYLVESTER

16

DEDE

ISHMAEL

17

DUODU

CLINTON

18

AFRIYIE BARNIEH

DANIEL

19

YUSIF

ABDUL RAZAK

20

SEBEH

ISAAC AKWASI

21

ANIM

BISMARK

22

BAFFOUR

PHILEMON

 

