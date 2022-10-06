AFCON U23 Qualifiers: Black Meteors will be ready for Mozambique- Ibrahim Tanko 

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko says the team will be ready before they play their opponent in the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The national Olympic team are currently in camp preparing ahead of the qualifiers this month.

Ghana will face the winner of the tie between Mozambique and Mauritius in the qualifiers.

The Black Meteors have already opened camp with 27 players invited by Coach Ibrahim Tanko to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to begin preparations.

The national U-23 team played a friendly against Dreams FC on Wednesday which they won 2-1.

Speaking after the game against the Dreams on Accra-based radio station Radio Gold Talk Sport, Ibrahim Tanko is confident the team will be ready before their assignment.

“We are preparing them very well, this week we have a lot of time to train with all of them".

“We still have two and a half weeks to the games so I think by then we will be ready for the game,”

“If you look at the squad, we have almost six or seven players from the Karim Zito squad so I think it’s a good start and we hope that they will show something.” Ibrahim Tank told Radio Gold Talk Sport.

Ghana will face Mozambique in a double header later this month with the winner facing the winner between Algeria and DR Congo.

The winner of the two leg will qualify to the U23 African Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.