AFCON winning talisman Hervé Renard can't refuse opportunity to coach Ghana

Two-time AFCON winning coach Hervé Renard has revealed he cannot refuse an offer to coach Ghana's Black Stars.

Renard has been linked with a return to Ghana to take charge of the Black Stars after winning AFCON titles with Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant is expected to leave the Ghana coach post in February after the 2017 AFCON.

The role will be declared vacant and the Ghana Football Association would be looking for a replacement and the French man has emerged as a strong candidate though Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic is also mentioned as a possible appointee.

However Renard's time with the Black Stars in 2008 when he acted as assistant to veteran Claude le Roy emanates fond memories and he reveals he can't refuse to return to the West African country.

"In life we never know what can happen. I will never refuse an offer from the Ghana federation depending on the timing, of course. When you are under contract it is not possible. But one day it will be nice for me. I will never forget that it was where I started," he told BBC Sports' Michael Oti Adjei in an exclusive interview.

I learnt a lot with Le Roy there. I don’t think even if I won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, I had a better team than the Ghana team of 2008. This team was fantastic. When I first saw Essien, Muntari, I was impressed because they were fantastic. We were unlucky. Even now I remember everything in the semi-finals and how Cameroon scored."

Ghana are gunning to end their 35-year AFCON drought with Israeli gaffer Avram Grant tasked to deliver the ultimate for Ghanaians.

However his side must first progress from a tough group involving record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

