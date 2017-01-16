AFCON2017: African legend Kalusha Bawlya hails Togo coach Claud Leroy after Ivory Coast

African legend Kalusha Bawlya has lavished praises on Togo coach Claud Leroy after the French tactician led the Hawks to hold title-holders Ivory Coast to a 0-0 stalemate.

The journeyed man was on the bench to inspire a Togo side to a precious stalemate with a star-studded Elephants side.

The 2015 AFCON winners were tipped to trample the less-fancied side but the former Ghana coach engineered a well-marshalled tactical plan to snatch a point.

And, former Zambia skipper and African football great Kalusha has hailed the experienced trainer.

"Claude Leroy knows his football. Got a result today, and can build on that. Togo gave as good as they got. They are the happy team today," he tweeted.

The Hawks are in the same group with Morocco, DR Congo and the Ivory Coast.

