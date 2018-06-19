Afful, Accam included in MLS All-Star team to face Juventus

Ghana duo David Accam and Harrison Afful have been included in the 2018 Major League Soccer All-Star Game for Fun XI to engage Italian giants Juventus in a pre-season friendly.

The pair are among several other players selected to vie for a place in the final team.

Former Right to Dream Academy product, David Accam will be fighting for a place with the likes of Kellyn Acosta, Luciano Acosta, Tyler Adams, Romain Alessandrini and Eric Alexander for a starting berth.

Meanwhile, Harrison Afful will be competing at the defense together with DaMarcus Beasley, Steven Beitashour, Matt Besler, Steve Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant.

Fellow countrymen, Lalas Abubakar, Jonathan Mensah, Mohammed Abu, Latif Blessing, Richard Boateng and Dominic Oduro who all play in the Major League Soccer were overlooked by the MLS study group.

Afful and Accam were nominated last season are the only Ghanaians in the list this time.