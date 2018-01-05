Africa-based players dominate CAF Best XI as Sadio Mane and Aubameyang miss out
Morocco dominated the 2017 CAF Best XI released on Thursday with four players but Europe-based stars Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make the cut.
Tunisian had three players in the squad and Nigeria's Junior Ajayi was selected.
Four Europe-based players who made the cut were Eric Baily (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool) and Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)
CAF Best XI:
Goalkeeper: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile Sportive du Sahel)
Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly), Eric Baily (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United)
Midfielders: Junior Ajayi (Nigeria and Al Ahly), Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Mohamed Ounnajem (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)
Forwards: Tahayassin Kheniessi (Tunisia and Esperance), Khalid Boutalib (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)