Africa Cup of Nations 2017 stats & numbers; Cameroon most fouls and 12 yellow cards

Published on: 06 February 2017
The winner's trophy is put on display prior to the start of the final match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final football match between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on February 5, 2017 AFP

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations came to an end on Sunday in Libreville with Cameroon earning their fifth continental title.

The Indomitable Lions came from a goal down to beat Egypt 2-1 thanks to second half goals from Nicolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboubakar who struck two minutes from time.

However, Cameroon had the worst disciplinary record with  12 yellow cards and committed the most fouls 138.

Total goals: 52 goal in 32 matches (1.62 goals per match)

Total cards: 84 yellow cards, 1 red card

Top scorer: Junior Kabananga (3 goals)

Top assist: Mohamed Salah, Benjamin Moukandjo (2 assists)

Top goals: Cameroon (11 goals)

Top defence: Senegal, Mali, Gabon (2 goals)

Disciplinary: Cameroon (12 yellow cards)

Most goals attempts: Burkina Faso 76 (30) shots (on target)

Most fouls committed: Cameroon (138)

Best ball possession average: Cote d'Ivoire (58%)

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 06, 2017 07:11 am
    top payola paying team: ghana

