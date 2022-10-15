Africa News: TP Mazembe fire coach, dissolve management after Champions League elimination

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe have sacked head coach Franck Dumas and disbanded its management committee after failing to reach the Group stage of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

This is the second consecutive time the Ravens have crushed out of the continent’s flagship inter-clubs competition.

On Saturday, Mazembe played out a 0-0 draw with Ugandan side Vipers in their second leg contest and went on to lose 4-2 on penalties.

This means the five-time African champions will miss out on US$ 550,000 paid to clubs on reaching the money zone.

Dumas, 54, had to pay for this shock elimination.

BREAKING NEWS:@TPMazembe 🇨🇩 have SACKED head coach Franck Dumas (54) with immediate effect after failing to qualify the Congolese giants to the group stage of the CAF Champions League. The Frenchman has failed to make it the group stages for the second time in a row. pic.twitter.com/6ZuiUjmvtl — Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_) October 15, 2022

GHANASoccernet's African Football Specialist Nuhu Adams later tweeted: ''TP Mazembe have SACKED every member of the football management committee of the club effective immediately with the exception of the secretary who remains in office after they failed to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.''