"Africa's woeful display at the World Cup does not reflect the state of African football" - Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says the abysmal performance of African teams at the ongoing FIFA World Cup is not fully indicative of state of football on the continent.

Africa had high hopes ahead of the global football showpiece as the five representatives; Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Egypt showed great promise.

However, none of the countries advanced into the knockout stage - which has placed the development of the game under heavy scrutiny.

"It [was] a difficult campaign for African teams and we can't run away from that," Appiah told KweseESPN.

"With five teams, you would have expected at least one [to make it] through.

"For the continent, it is just not good but you can't judge football on the continent solely by a difficult tournament in Russia.

"There is no African team in the next round but the margins were very small. Nigeria gave everything and left the tournament with their reputation intact.

"Morocco impressed and you can make the case that maybe they were unlucky and Senegal are heading home with four points because of yellow cards so the little details for many of the African teams have."

It is the first time since 1982 that Africa has failed to get a representative in the knockout stage.