Afriyie Acquah: Abedi Pele is Africa's most inspirational football captain of all-time

Torino star Afriyie Acquah has revealed his veneration for Ghana legend Abedi Pele who once played for his Serie A club,

Acquah described the three-time African Footballer of the Year as Africa's most inspirational football captain of all-time.

The Ghana international exhibited his admiration for the Maestro by presented him with a signed Torino jersey at last week's Calcio Trade Ball in Accra.

Acquah is expected to travel with the Black Stars to the United States this week to play two friendly matches against Mexico and the Yankees.

One of the proudest moments of my life - meeting Africa's most inspirational football captain of all-time, legend & maestro Abedi Pele. pic.twitter.com/1Xl4yIMPDU — Afriyie Acquah (@AcquahAfriyie20) June 20, 2017

