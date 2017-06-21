Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Afriyie Acquah: Abedi Pele is Africa's most inspirational football captain of all-time

Published on: 21 June 2017
Afriyie Acquah

Torino star Afriyie Acquah has revealed his veneration for Ghana legend Abedi Pele who once played for his Serie A club, 

Acquah described the three-time African Footballer of the Year as Africa's most inspirational football captain of all-time.

The Ghana international exhibited his admiration for the Maestro by presented him with a signed Torino jersey at last week's Calcio Trade Ball in Accra.

Acquah is expected to travel with the Black Stars to the United States this week to play two friendly matches against Mexico and the Yankees.

  • JAL says:
    June 21, 2017 07:22 am
    Afriyie how old are you before you open your mouth ask questions so that you don't open old wounds. His era is the era Ghana football was in its blackest stage. Only investige the event that happened before and after Germany waloped Ghana 6-1 at Bolkom and why we did not won 1992 Africa Cup of Nation. Also his safe with Tony Yeboa. What happened when present couch Akwasi Appiah was stripped of the captainship and was given to him Abedi Pale, it is the same thing that is going on with his son Dede Ayiw and Asamoah Gyan. Please Afriyie close that chapter.

