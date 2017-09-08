Afriyie Acquah agrees to Torino contract extension- agent Oliver Arthur reveals

Agent Oliver Arthur has confirms his client Afriyie Acquah will sign a contract extension at Torino with talks expected to start next week.

Acquah was heavily linked with a move to Championship side Birmingham City but the Serie A side refused to sell.

Head coach Sinisa Mahajlovic claims the Ghana international remains key to his plans and blocked his move.

''It's true, the President has confirmed a renew of the contract for Acquah. We would have discussions next week,'' Arthur told toro-it

''Lots of the people are on vacation this week and player was also with the National Team. Even with the player's dream of playing one day in England, he is committed to Torino and ready to renew his contract.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)