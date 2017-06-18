Afriyie Acquah hails former side Parma's Serie B promotion in second season after bankruptcy

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is very excited that former club Parma have secured promotion to the Serie B.

Acquah, who starred for Parma on loan from Palermo in 2012-13 season – took to twitter to congratulate the Crusaders after their second consecutive promotion following bankruptcy.

They join Cremonese, Venezia and Foggia, who have already gained promotion via the close season results.

Parma went bankrupt in 2015 and had to start again from Serie D, the lowest level of professional football in Italy, but have now secured back-to-back promotions for the return to Serie B.

They are now a step away from making return to the Serie A.

In celebratory mood: Congratulations to @1913parmacalcio for the back-to-back promotion success. Just one step away from Serie A. #Parma pic.twitter.com/dtJErx0M8Q — Afriyie Acquah (@AcquahAfriyie20) June 18, 2017

