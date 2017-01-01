Afriyie Acquah insists Black Stars have quality to win 2017 AFCON

Midfielder Afriyie Acquah believes the Black Stars still have the qualities to challenge for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

There are concerns about the team’s form after going winless in their last four matches before the turn of the year.

The Torino ace was part of the team which lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the final of the last tournament Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

He is confident they can go one better than the silver medal winning feat when they land in Gabon.

''I think we have a good team like we had in the last AFCON. We played in the final in the previous edition but we lost to Ivory Coast on shootouts. We have a tougher mentality this time around. We are working hard to be in the final and win the cup,'' Acquah told Angel FM.

''There are new boys in the, so we just training lightly in Ghana but many of the players will join us in UAE for the final preparation.

''Grant has taken us as his children, always checking on us, how conditioned we are. Even if you aren’t part of the team he motivates you to train harder and get much playing time in your team.''

