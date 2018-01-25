Afriyie Acquah on radar as SPAL 2013 eye Pasquale Schiattarella replacement

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah is reported to have popped up on the radar of Italian side SPAL 2013 in the ongoing transfer window.

Serie A side Torino are resigned to losing the out-of-favour Ghanaian midfielder Afriyie Acquah following reports that the Maroons are close to acquiring his compatriot, Godfred Donsah as a possible replacement.

Acquah has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based outfit with the English Premier League a likely destination but reports in one of Italy's biggest tabloid, Corriere dello Sport suggest that the tenacious enforcer could be heading to SPAL 2013.

The Blue and White lads are in market for reinforcement in the middle of the park following the imminent departure of Pasquale Schiattarella.

Acquah joined Torino on a four-year deal in 2015 from German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenhiem.

He has featured in well over 46 times for the Maroons scoring four goals.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

