Afriyie Acquah to Birmingham stalls- reports

Torino are stalling Afriyie Acquah's transfer to Birmingham City and might not let the Ghana international leave at all.

A few days ago, it was reported the move was on the cards for €9m (£8.2m) and his participation in the 1-1 draw at Bologna on Sunday was meant to be a farewell.

However, according to Calcionews24, Toro are reconsidering the entire situation.

Mirko Valdifiori and Daniele Baselli are injured, Marco Benassi was sold to Fiorentina and there is a shortage of midfielders.

Acquah looks set to remain with the Granata at least for this weekend’s Serie A game with Sassuolo, then a decision will be made.

Txt: footballitalia

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)