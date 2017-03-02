Afriyie Acquah: Torino ace picks up award for Italy-based Ghanaian players
A. Acquah
Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has finally picked up his award as the 2015/2016 National Team Player of the Year.
The awards ceremony was put together by Italy-based FAVANS SPORTZ Consult for Ghanaian players plying their trades in the country.
Acquah was a revelation at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and played regularly for the Black Stars.
He presented the award at his base in Turin on Thursday night by the organizers.