Afriyie Acquah: Torino ace picks up award for Italy-based Ghanaian players

Published on: 02 March 2017
Afriyie Acquah picks up award.

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has finally picked up his award as the 2015/2016 National Team Player of the Year.

The awards ceremony was put together by Italy-based FAVANS SPORTZ Consult for Ghanaian players plying their trades in the country.

Acquah was a revelation at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and played regularly for the Black Stars.

He presented the award at his base in Turin on Thursday night by the organizers.

National Team Player

