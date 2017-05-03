Age is no barrier for in-coming Kotoko coach Ove Pedersen

Danish coach Ove Pedersen says his age should not be a concern as he readies to take over Asante Kotoko.

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that Pedersen was in the stands on Monday when the Porcupine Warriors got clobbered 3-1 by rivals Hearts of Oak in the Ghana @60 anniversary match.

The former FC Midtjylland, Esbjerg, OB, AGF, and FC Vestsjælland coach feels he has the energy to carry the ailing side on his back to the finish line.

"I'm very fascinated by football in Africa and have been here more than 10 times. I first came to Africa in 1997-1998, but have never trained down here. Now I have been given a unique opportunity to train in Ghana and get a good and great club on the CV,'' Pedersen said.

''It could be great, and I had been 40 years, I would have jumped to immediately. But I do not know how many years left in me, and it's one of the reasons why I consider the job, even though I work in the same way as I have always done and feel that I'm running on Duracell- batteries."

