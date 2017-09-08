Agent explains Godfred Donsah's failed move to Torino

Bologna coach Roberto Donadoni blocked midfielder Godfred Donsah from joining Torino this summer, the player's agent Oliver Arthur has revealed.

Donsah was wanted by Torino to bolster their squad for the season but Bologna refused to sell.

Torino requested for an initial loan move for the Ghana youth international and later pay €5million to sign him permanently.

But Donadoni was against his departure, claiming he has special plans for the youngster .

''Torino showed interest in Donsah. Discussions started, but Donadoni had plans for the player this season and his first match really showed his form for this season,'' Arthur told toro.it

''The player showed his professionalism and commitment with Bologna. Hence the difficulty in him moving to Torino.''

