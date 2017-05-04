Agent of Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo confirms client has received offers from several top clubs

The agent of in-form Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has confirmed his client is a target for several top clubs in Europe.

Niklas Strand says clubs in Italy, Spain and elsewhere are interested in the Ghanaian young sensation.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed on Thursday that English giants Manchester City are keeping an eagle eye on the progress of the 22-year-old.

And his agent has confirmed such moves.

"There is interest in Spain and Italy and many other countries. There is offers from several top teams," he told UNT

"There is concrete interest from other clubs in Sweden as well."

Sarfo continues to hog the headlines in Sweden with breathtaking displays in the Allsvenskan.

By Patrick Akoto

