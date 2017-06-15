Agent Oliver Arthur optimistic Calcio Trade Ball will boost Ghana football and economy

Renowned football agent Oliver Arthur is confident Calcio Trade Ball will open opportunities for Ghanaian players and improve the finances of local clubs after a successful second edition on Monday night.

His ArthurLegacy Sports Management partnered the Italian Embassy in Accra to assemble all Ghanaian players past and current under one umbrella to celebrate excellence and award distinguished players.

Also, Calcio Trade Ball is to deepen the existing Cultural Exchange and Business relationship between Ghana and Italy.

Legends Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah who hoisted the flag of Ghana in the peninsula were honoured.

Former Udinese and Genoa captain Mohammed Gargo, Ahmed Barusso and Augustine Arhinful were also present.

Arthur also managed to bring down Atalanta's General Director Umberto Mariano to the event.

''This event has blown my mind. My team wanted this year's event to be grande but it exceeded our expectations and I think we have to improve and get better,'' Arthur said.

''We have a long term dream but in the interim we are looking at striking strong relationships with Italian clubs so players get good deals and their parent clubs also make some money.

''We will then advice the players to become good investors and the trickle down effect will be on the economy.''

The 2017 Calcio Trade Ball awarded Godfred Donsah of Bologna (Futures Award), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inspirational Award) and Torino's Afriyie Acquah (Humanitarian Award).

