Agyemang Badu eyes a wonderful reunion with Asamoah Gyan in Asante Kotoko

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says it will be wonderful to reunite with his Black Stars captain and team mate Asamoah Gyan in the shirt of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Badu who played for just six months for Asante Kotoko before trekking to Europe says he has an unfinished business with the club.

And following Gyan’s reiteration that he will don the jerseys of the Porcupine Warriors before pulling the curtain on his career, Badu says it will be wonderful if he will reunite with Gyan during his return.

“I have played for Kotoko and I will play again and it will be very wonderful and great to play with Gyan at the same time for Kotoko.

“He is one of the great guys and I know how much he loves Asante Kotoko and that will really be great for both of us to play for Kotoko,” Badu told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

“I have said, time without number, that I have an unfinished business with Asante Kotoko so I will definitely return. I can’t sign a contract with Kotoko, play only six months and leave. No!

“I have to return to finish the career there. But I don’t think we (I and Gyan) will meet. But it will be wonderful if we meet,” he added.

Badu joined the Porcupine Warriors from Berekum Arsenal but left with a lightning speed to pursue his career in Europe, spending just six months with Kotoko – a move that makes Badu feel he must return to finish an unfinished business with the club.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

