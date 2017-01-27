Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Agyemang Badu insists Ghana's AFCON winning chances unhurt despite Egypt defeat

Published on: 27 January 2017
Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu claims the dream of lifting the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations trophy is still on course despite defeat to Egypt on Wednesday. 

The Udinese star was handed a starting role as the Black Stars slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the Pharaohs in Port Gentil.

Badu insists they will correct their mistakes and come good against DR Congo in the quarter final on Sunday.

"All is not lost as you rightly said. We are going back to the drawing board and correct all the mistakes identified," Badu said.

"We will go to Oyem to meet DR Congo. We are still on course for the ultimate at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017, nothing has changed."

Ghana face DR Congo in the quarter finals of the tournament on Sunday at the Stade d'Oyem.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment
  • OGYA says:
    January 27, 2017 10:53 am
    What is the point in going there anyway? They are not going to win that game. Due to AVRAMs laziness as a coach we are the mercy of all these teams. DR Congo is going to beat Ghana period. He is being diplomatic but I think the coach and Nyantakyi needs to go. Ghana needs to clean the GFA like the Nigerians did and start from scratch. We used to be feared whenever the Black Star name is called. Now we are the laughing stock of African football. All the mediocre countries are posing a problem to us by beating us. Egypt has beating us 3 times since the last time we beat them 6-0. and I dont see anything good coming out of this stupid idiotic lazy jewish coach, who has no eye for talent. Nyantakyi is a big cancer in Ghana sports and its about time that cancer is eliminated. He brings in coaches who are susceptible to his demands and leaving Ghanaians always wanting. I am praying the Black Stars are eliminated from the AFCON so we can get rid of AVRAM GRANT and start all over again.
  • gaddafi says:
    January 27, 2017 10:57 am
    There is nothing to correct. Grants first choice goalkeeper is useless ,that's all.
  • Se says:
    January 27, 2017 12:09 pm
    Dr congo ll eat these bunch of cows for supper!
  • Selfmade says:
    January 27, 2017 12:11 pm
    I hope a friend can tell this short weak dick to SHUT THE HELL UP! Is only in ghana that this fake talent ll be entertain! COMMOT FOR THERE

