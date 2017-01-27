Agyemang Badu insists Ghana's AFCON winning chances unhurt despite Egypt defeat

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu claims the dream of lifting the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations trophy is still on course despite defeat to Egypt on Wednesday.

The Udinese star was handed a starting role as the Black Stars slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the Pharaohs in Port Gentil.

Badu insists they will correct their mistakes and come good against DR Congo in the quarter final on Sunday.

"All is not lost as you rightly said. We are going back to the drawing board and correct all the mistakes identified," Badu said.

"We will go to Oyem to meet DR Congo. We are still on course for the ultimate at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017, nothing has changed."

Ghana face DR Congo in the quarter finals of the tournament on Sunday at the Stade d'Oyem.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s)