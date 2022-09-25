Agyemang-Badu wins MOTM award after Great Olympics win over King Faisal

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was adjudged man of the match after inspiring Great Olympics to victory against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars midfielder was the hero for the capital club, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win.

Great Olympics, as a result, maintain their unbeaten start to the season and currently sit top of the table after three games.

It was a close contest that was decided by Emmanuel Mensah's determined finish.

Olympics created as many as nine chances but only converted one, as Faisal's poor start to the season continues.

Saturday's game was Badu's third straight in Ghana's top flight since his return. He signed a one-year contract with Olympics