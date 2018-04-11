'Ahmed Adams could return to Asante Kotoko' -Representative discloses

Representative of Ahmed Adams, Alhassan Seidu has hinted that his client could return to Asante Kotoko midway through the ongoing Ghana Premier League after holding talks with the club's management.

Adams joined the Porcupine Warriors three seasons ago from Saudi Arabian side Shoalah SC and quickly established himself as one of their key figures.

However, the 25-year-old departed the club in the aftermath of last season's campaign after rejecting a new contract offer from the club.

During an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Adams' representative, Alhassan Seidu disclosed that he has opened talks with club in regard to his client's return to the club but pointed out that unless the player's trial in Switzerland fail to materialized.

"Dr Kwame Kyei met us after the Eleven wonders game and proposed that Ahmed Adams return to the club but we couldn't conclude on that because the player had to travel and he is now in Switzerland doing trials with Winterthur FC," Alhassan stated on Oyerepa FM.

"We have communicated to Dr Kyei that Ahmed will return to Ghana to play Kotoko only when he fails to land a deal."

"Should he get the deal Kotoko will benefit from it. This something we have communicated to Dr Kwame Kyei."

