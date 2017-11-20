Ahmed Said scores for Hadjuk Split in win over Istra 1961

Ghanaian striker Said Ahmed was on target for Hadjuk Split in their 3-1 victory over Istra 1961 in the Croatian HNL Championship on Sunday.

Borja Lopez needed just eight minutes to put Hadjuk in front before Ante Erceg doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute.

A said extended Hadjuk advantage just before half time from close range before being taken off in the 68th minute.

Macedonian striker Tome Kitanovski pulled a goal back for Istra in the 66th, and could have added a goal had German-born Ghanaian attacker Reagy Ofosu converted a penalty in the 92nd minute.

The win takes Hadjuk Split to 2nd position with 28 points, twelve points adrift of leaders Dinamo Zagreb.

