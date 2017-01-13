Ahmed Toure will not turn a blind eye to a foreign deal, despite committing future to Bechem United

Bechem United forward Ahmed Toure will not turn down an improved foreign offer despite just signing for Bechem United.

The 28-year-old Ivorian born Burkina international is expected to lead from the front as Bechem United look to impose themselves on the African continent.

““For now I want to help Bechem United in the League and Africa, that is the main reason I joined the Club,” he told the media.

“I have a contract with the Club but if I get a good offer from Europe next season I might leave.

“An offer which will benefit me and the Club (Bechem United), so am just hoping for the best.”

The forward has enjoyed stints with Tunisian Club SC Sfaxien as well as Belgium side Mechelen.

