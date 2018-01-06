Aiteo CAF Awards 2017: CAF apologises to Ghanaians for Shatta Wale no show, set to investigate blunder

The Confederation of Africa Football has apologized to Ghanaian for Shatta Wale’s inability to perform at the just ended Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 and have pledged to investigate the unpardonable blunder.

The Aiteo CAF Awards 2017 was held in Ghana on Thursday 4th January 2018 with seven Nigerian artists, Ivorians and Togolese performing at the event with no single Ghanaian taking to the floor, despite boasting of many top music stars like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony and many more.

The unpardonable demonstration demeaning Ghanaian music nearly took away the shine from the awards when Ghanaians lashed CAF on social media for looking down upon the Ghanaian music industry.

But the President of CAF Dr. Ahmad has rendered an unreserved apology to all Ghanaians for the unfortunate incident pledging to dig deeper to find out why Shatta Wale couldn’t perform despite being tabled for a show.

“We had agreed with them (Aiteo, sponsors of the event), in pursuit of continental spread of the performers, to ensure a regional balance and a strong local representation of at least two musicians from the host nation Ghana – Kidi and Shatta Wale,” Dr. Ahmad told CAFonliune.

“We take full responsibility for the absence of the Ghanaian musicians on last night's event and apologise unreservedly for the mishap.

“There is also the need for an explanation from AITEO on why the the host nation's musicians could not perform as we seek to make next year’s event more successful,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

