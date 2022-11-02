Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus becomes first Ghanaian to score 4 UCL group stage goals in a season

Mohammed Kudus has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian player to score four goals at the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

His goal against Glasgow Rangers on Tuesday night was his fourth in six games in Europe's elite competition.

Unfortunately, Ajax dropped to the Europa League after finishing third in Group A behind Napoli and Liverpool.

However, his record is something to savour as he gets close to the mark set by Abedi Pele and Michael Essien in the competition.

Abedi Pele is Ghana's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with six goals. He scored all his goals for Olympique Marseille but most of them came during the knockout stage.

Essien has scored four times in the UEFA Champions League, two with 2012 champions Chelsea and two with Real Madrid, during his time on loan.

Meanwhile, Kamal Sowah of Club Brugge has a chance of adding to his two goals from the group stage following the Belgium giants progress to the last 16.

Kudus has been in blistering form for Ajax this season, scoring nine goals across all competitions for the Dutch champions.

He is expected to star for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar this month.